Germany deployed Israeli-American “Arrow 3” anti-missile system due to threat from Russia

Germany has begun deploying a new “Arrow 3” missile defense system that can shoot down enemy missiles at very high altitudes — even outside the atmosphere. This was done in response to the increasing Russian missile threat.

This is reported by Tagesschau.

At the base in Brandenburg, the system was brought to initial readiness: a radar, launchers, and trained personnel were installed. This is not yet a complete version of the complex, but it can already partially defend the country.

The Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that now, for the first time, Germany can detect and shoot down long-range ballistic missiles early.

The system is scheduled to be fully operational in 2030. It is planned to be deployed at two more bases — in the north and south of the country.

Arrow 3 is designed to destroy ballistic missiles that can fly at over 20 000 kmph. The system shoots down missiles with a direct hit, destroying hazardous materials high in the atmosphere.

This helps close the gap between other defense systems — Patriot and Iris-T. Together, they create a multi-layered missile defense.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.