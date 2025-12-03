Poland bans Communist Party activities

The Constitutional Tribunal of Poland declared the activities of the Communist Party incompatible with the countryʼs constitution and ruled to ban it.

This is reported by the Polish media Polsat News.

The court concluded that the goals and activities of this party contradict the constitution, which prohibits the functioning of parties that promote totalitarian ideologies — Nazism, fascism, and communism.

Now the court must immediately decide to exclude the party from the official register of parties, which effectively means its liquidation.

The Communist Party of Poland was founded in 2002 by members of the Union of Polish Communists "Proletariat", created after the fall of the communist regime in Poland.

There have been several attempts to outlaw the Communist Party in Poland. In particular, in November of this year, such a request was submitted by the current president Karol Nawrocki.