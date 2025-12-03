On the night of December 3, the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out an attack on the Dmitrievska oil depot in the Tambov region of the Russian Federation, which supplied the Russian army with fuel. A fire broke out at the facility, with several tanks reportedly burning. The extent of the damage is being clarified.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian fighters also destroyed a technical observation post on the MSP-4 offshore platform in the Black Sea. As a result, the Russian UAV crew was eliminated and the radar on the Syvash drilling platform was disabled.

In addition, the General Staff confirmed the destruction of three Orion reconnaissance and strike UAVs after a strike on the Saki airfield on November 27 in occupied Crimea. Each of these drones costs about $5 million and can stay in the air for up to 24 hours.

Separately, the damage to the Livny oil depot in the Oryol region on December 2 was confirmed: two RV-5000 tanks caught fire there after an attack by strike drones.

