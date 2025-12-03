Poland, Germany and Norway to allocate $500 million for American weapons for Ukraine

Poland, Germany, and Norway announced a joint allocation of $500 million for the purchase of American weapons for Ukraine.

This became known during talks between NATO foreign ministers in Brussels on the eve of the Alliance summit, TVP reports.

The funding will be channeled through the Priority Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) mechanism, which allows NATO members to quickly provide Kyiv with American-made weapons.

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski said that Warsaw would allocate $100 million by the end of the year, Germany $200 million, and Norway, in addition to participating in the joint package, reported an additional contribution of $500 million together with Germany and the Netherlands.

In total, Norwegian funding under PURL will reach $835 million in 2025. Canada has also joined the program — Foreign Minister Anita Anand confirmed that Ottawa will spend $200 million on American weapons for Ukraine.

PURL is a new mechanism created by the US and NATO that allows allies to finance the purchase of American weapons and military equipment for Ukraine through joint contributions. The essence of the mechanism is that Ukraine forms a list of priority needs for weapons and ammunition, this list is agreed upon at the NATO level, after which the purchase takes place from partnersʼ funds.

Nearly 20 countries have now joined the initiative. PURL has funded four aid packages, including Patriot and HIMARS missiles, some of which are already in Ukraine.

