The three “Shaheds” that attacked Vyshhorod may have been equipped with cluster munitions

Yuliia Zavadska
The head of the Center for Radio Technologies Serhiy (Flash), Beskrestnov, reported that all three “Shahed” attack UAVs that attacked Vyshhorod in the Kyiv region at night were carrying cluster munitions. According to him, the drones dropped them on the territory of the city, after which they hit residential buildings.

Beskrestnov noted that he usually refrains from categorical statements about the intentionality of each Russian strike on civilian infrastructure. However, according to him, in this case we are talking about a conscious planning of an attack on a peaceful city.

"When three UAVs, pre-programmed, attack a peaceful city and with cassettes, I have nothing to say," he emphasized.

