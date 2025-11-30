The three “Shaheds” that attacked Vyshhorod may have been equipped with cluster munitions

The head of the Center for Radio Technologies Serhiy (Flash), Beskrestnov, reported that all three “Shahed” attack UAVs that attacked Vyshhorod in the Kyiv region at night were carrying cluster munitions. According to him, the drones dropped them on the territory of the city, after which they hit residential buildings.

He wrote about this on Facebook.

Beskrestnov noted that he usually refrains from categorical statements about the intentionality of each Russian strike on civilian infrastructure. However, according to him, in this case we are talking about a conscious planning of an attack on a peaceful city.

1 4





Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode Сергей Флеш / Facebook

"When three UAVs, pre-programmed, attack a peaceful city and with cassettes, I have nothing to say," he emphasized.

On the night of November 30, Russia launched two “Iskander-M” ballistic missiles and 122 strike drones into Ukraine. More than 80 of them were “Shahed”. In Vyshhorod (Kyiv region), the Russians hit a multi-story building. A man was killed. 19 people were injured, four of them children. 11 of the wounded were hospitalized.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.