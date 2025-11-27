Russians hit Ukraine with drones at night: there are casualties, fires broke out

On November 27, Russia attacked Ukraine with 142 drones, almost 90 of them "Shaheds". The consequences are being recorded in several regions.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Air defenses neutralized 92 Russian UAVs in northern, southern, and eastern Ukraine. However, 42 drones were hit in 18 places, and debris fell in three.

Two people were injured in a nighttime enemy UAV attack in the Kharkiv region.

In the village of Stary Saltiv, a private house caught fire as a result of a Russian UAV attack, and two people were injured in the explosions: a man born in 1941 and a woman born in 1951.

In the Odesa region, Russia attacked with drones. The attack damaged the facades and glazing of two residential buildings, an equestrian club, and a gas station building. Fires broke out in some places. There was no information about the dead or injured.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, Russia struck a UAV in the Mykolaivska and Dubovykivska communities of the Synelnykivsky district. A 67-year-old woman and a 71-year-old man were injured there. They were hospitalized in moderate condition. Fires broke out. A kindergarten and other infrastructure were also damaged.

