Ukraine and IMF reach staff-level agreement on new $8.2 billion support program

Ukraine and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have reached staff-level agreements on a new $8.2 billion support program for four years.

This was reported by the Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko following the results of the work of the fundʼs mission led by Gavin Gray, which worked in Kyiv for a week. The final decision has yet to be made by the IMFʼs Board of Executive Directors.

The new program will allow financing of critical expenditures and maintaining macro-financial stability.

As part of the negotiations, the Fund confirmed the resilience of the Ukrainian economy, which continues to operate even in the face of attacks on energy and infrastructure systems.

The Cabinet of Ministers also prepared a draft state budget for 2026 in accordance with the program framework, with an emphasis on cost efficiency.

Ukraine confirmed its intention to continue key reforms, strengthen debt sustainability, combat the shadow economy and corruption, and modernize public sector governance.

According to Svyrydenko, the restart of corporate governance in state-owned companies and the competition for the head of customs are also underway.

IMF also reported that Ukraine has committed to fighting tax evasion more quickly and actively and expanding the circle of those who pay these taxes.

In June, IMF completed the eighth review of the EFF program for Ukraine, and within a month, it sent another tranche of $500 million. In total, the Fund provided Ukraine with $13.3 billion during the full-scale war.

