The Netherlands canceled the concert of the Austrian pianist who performed in Russia

Ukrainian diplomats in the Netherlands have secured the cancellation of a concert by Austrian pianist with Russian roots Elizaveta Leonska.

This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Since the beginning of Russiaʼs full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Leonska has repeatedly visited the Russian Federation and performed with pro-Putin musicians.

Her concert was scheduled to take place on December 4 at the main concert hall of the Muziekgebouw in Eindhoven. The Ukrainian Embassy asked the organizers to cancel it, and they agreed.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs adds that Leonskaʼs concerts are also planned for next year in Groningen and Amsterdam — Ukrainian diplomats have sent similar appeals to the relevant concert halls.

In late July, a symphony concert conducted by Russian conductor Valery Gergiev, who has been criticized for his support of Putin and has been under sanctions by Ukraine since 2022, was canceled in Italy.

