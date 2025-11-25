The tribunal is not a bargaining chip — Mudra said that amnesty for Russian criminals is unacceptable for Ukraine

The Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Iryna Mudra stated that the issue of punishing Russian war criminals cannot be part of the compromises in potential peace negotiations with Russia.

She said this in an interview with Babel, commenting on the discussion of the so-called US-Russia peace plan, which contains a clause on full amnesty.

According to Mudra, peace is only possible when it is just and based on the responsibility of the aggressor.

"Territorial integrity, sovereignty of the country, and the responsibility of the aggressor should not be a subject of bargaining. Denial of responsibility is not peace. It is an invitation to a new war," she emphasized.

She emphasized that punishing those guilty of war crimes is a "red line" that Ukraine is not ready to cross.

Mudra also reported that she had not received any new instructions regarding a change in the approach to the Special Tribunal, and work on its establishment is in full swing.

The initial version of the American "peace plan" offered a full amnesty, but this clause was later changed — it must now take into account "the grievances of those who suffered in the war" and does not provide for the automatic exemption of potential war criminals from responsibility.

