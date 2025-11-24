British divers found Russian spy device while searching for debris at sea

A team of NARC volunteers found a Russian RGB-1A sonar buoy off the coast of Wales — it is used to detect submarines.

The BBC writes about this.

The device, measuring 120cm long and weighing around 15kg, was found during a dive in a nature reserve near Skomer Island. Divers handed it over to the coastguard.

Anonymous BBC analysts said the device is similar to the RGB-1A buoy, which is dropped by Russian Tu-142M long-range patrol aircraft.

A Royal Navy spokesman would not comment on the incident, but stressed that Britain constantly monitors its waters. BBC sources suggest that the device is currently inactive.

Several of the same patterns have been found on beaches in the UK, Ireland and Lithuania in recent years. In particular, in 2021 they were found in Cornwall and Ireland.

In April, the military found Russian sensors in the seas around the UK that were believed to be spying on nuclear submarines. They were discovered when some of them washed ashore.

The Russian spy ship Yantar used lasers for the first time on November 19 against British pilots who were tracking it. The ship has long been suspected of mapping undersea cables that carry more than 90% of Britainʼs internet traffic and billions of dollars in financial data.

