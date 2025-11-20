Spanish court fines Meta nearly €500 million for data privacy violations

The Commercial Court of Madrid ruled on November 19 that Meta must pay €479 million to 87 Spanish online media outlets.

Reuters writes about this.

The court found that the company had illegally processed user data, which gave it a “significant competitive advantage” in its use of behavioral advertising. The company had violated the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation, as well as Spanish antitrust law.

Meta has already stated that it disagrees with the decision and will appeal. However, a similar case is currently being considered in France.

This is not the first time Meta has been fined by the EU for marketing violations. For example, last year the European Commission fined the company €797 million for abusing its online classifieds service Facebook Marketplace. The company imposed unfair terms on other online classifieds providers.

