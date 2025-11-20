“STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl” is out on PlayStation

The game "STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl" from Ukrainian developers GSC Game World has been officially released on the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Pro consoles.

This was reported by the game developers.

The developers say they have fully adapted the game to the capabilities of the DualSense gamepad: gyroscopic aiming, haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and enhanced vibration effects in the exclusion zone. And the PS 5 Pro version will receive better global illumination and weather effects.

All future game updates and DLC will be released simultaneously on all platforms.

The game was released in three editions: basic for UAH 1 799, deluxe for UAH 2 199, and full for UAH 2 799. The more expensive editions have additions, such as new costumes, an additional side quest, and an artbook.

STALKER 2 was released on PC and Xbox Series X|S last November. In the first two days alone, the company sold over a million copies of the game. The developers announced the gameʼs PlayStation releases on July 9.

