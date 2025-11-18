Russians hit Ukraine with ballistic missiles and 114 drones at night — there are dead and injured

On the night of November 18, Russia attacked Ukraine with strike drones and four “Iskander-M” ballistic missiles. The consequences are being recorded in a number of regions.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Air defenses neutralized 101 Russian UAVs in northern, southern, and eastern Ukraine. However, 13 drones and four ballistic missiles were hit in 15 locations.

The Dnipropetrovsk region was under massive attack by Russians that night. A man and a woman were injured in the attack on Dnipro.

In the city, enterprises, administrative buildings, residential buildings, and offices of Public and Ukrainian Radio were damaged — no employees were in the editorial office during the attack.

Владислав Гайваненко / Дніпропетровська ОВА

In addition, Russia struck the railway in Dnipro — for the second time, hitting a suburban depot that serves passenger electric trains in the region. The main repair shop was destroyed, and the station was damaged.



In the Dniprovsky, Nikopolsky, Samarivsky, and Pavlohradsky districts, infrastructure was damaged and houses were set on fire.

In the Kharkiv region, a number of railway stations in the region were also under Russian attack. The city of Berestyn was hit by rocket attacks — a 17-year-old girl died. Another 9 people were injured, 7 of them hospitalized.

Two local residents were killed in the shelling of Horodna in the Chernihiv region. Houses were damaged and fires broke out in the city.



In the Kherson region, two people were killed and five others were injured, including a child, in the past 24 hours. Residential buildings were damaged. As of this morning, all districts of Kherson were partially without power as a result of Russian shelling.

