Part of the occupied Donetsk region remained without electricity — two thermal power plants were under attack

On November 18, two thermal power plants in the temporarily occupied Donetsk region came under attack by drones.

This was reported by the head of the occupation administration of the Donetsk region Denis Pushylin.

According to him, the Zuivska and Starobeshivska TPPs were damaged as a result of the attack — the boiler rooms and filtering stations stopped.

A number of settlements, particularly in the northern Donetsk region, were left without electricity.

Locals reported that the power supply was completely cut off in occupied Ilovaisk, and there were power problems in Makiivka and some areas of Donetsk.

