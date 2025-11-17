Elvira Gavrilova-Paterson, the executive producer of the film "Superpower" about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, may be involved in an international crypto fraud scheme.

This is stated in the investigation of the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), reports Slidstvo.Info, which also dealt with the case.

According to journalists, since 2024, Gavrilovaʼs Portuguese company Elledgy Media Group has been promoting the projects of Kazakhstan native Vladimir Okhotnikov, known as "Lado".

Okhotnikov is believed to be the mastermind behind a series of global crypto scams. The US prosecutors accuse him of creating a fake investment platform that caused investors to lose at least $340 million between 2020 and 2022. Last year, a court in Georgia convicted him of laundering $1.1 million.

Journalists claim that Gavrilova-Paterson helps promote Okhotnikovʼs brands abroad, as he cannot travel due to the risk of arrest. Over the past two years, her agency has organized a number of events for his projects in the US, Europe, India and the UAE.

In internal correspondence, she told a lawyer that more than $4 million had passed through her Portuguese company. Portuguese authorities are already investigating Elledgy Media for suspected money laundering.

Gavrilova-Paterson also volunteered at the "Union of Entrepreneurs of the Television and Film Industry", which belongs to the head of the Presidentʼs Office Andriy Yermak.

In addition, in August 2025, at the presentation of the trailer for the film Holiguards Saga — The Portal of Force in Venice, journalists recorded Gavrilova next to Yermakʼs business partner Artem Kolyubaev. He says that their contacts were limited to volunteer events and film festivals.

Neither Elvira Gavrilova-Paterson nor the head of the Presidentʼs Office Andriy Yermak responded to journalistsʼ requests for comments.