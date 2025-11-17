Russians hit Ukraine with ballistic missiles and 128 drones at night. There are dead and injured

On the night of November 17, Russia attacked Ukraine with strike drones and two “Iskander-M” ballistic missiles. The consequences are being recorded in a number of regions.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Air defenses neutralized 91 Russian UAVs in northern, southern, and eastern Ukraine. Another 32 drones and two ballistic missiles were hit in 17 locations.

The Kharkiv region was under attack that night. Russian troops fired missiles at a residential area in the city of Balakliya, killing three people and injuring 15 others, including four children.

High-rise buildings, a kindergarten, and civilian cars were damaged.

Enemy drones also targeted the village of Velykyi Burluk (Kupyansk district) — there was a dead and injured person, and private houses were burning.

In Kherson, late on the evening of November 16, the occupiers hit an emergency medical team with a drone, injuring the driver and paramedic.

The Russians also massively attacked the Odesa region with strike drones, hitting energy and port infrastructure. One person was injured, several civilian vessels were damaged, and more than 30 000 residents were left without electricity.

A 28-year-old woman who was injured during the shelling of Zaporizhzhia on August 18 died at night in a hospital in Zaporizhzhia. Doctors fought for her life for almost three months.

Novhorod-Siverskyi in the Chernihiv region was also hit by drones twice — a gas station employee was injured, private houses and a shop were damaged, and in the Koryukiv area — two energy facilities and an agricultural enterprise.

In the city of Mena, a hangar containing about 40 tons of sunflower pellets caught fire after being hit by a drone.

