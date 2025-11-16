“Ebolaʼs relative” — Ethiopia reports first outbreak of “Marburg” virus

Ethiopia has recorded its first outbreak of the deadly “Marburg” virus, a rare hemorrhagic fever similar to “Ebola”.

This is reported by The Telegraph, citing data from the World Health Organization (WHO).

At least nine cases of infection were confirmed in the south of the country on Friday, November 14. The Ethiopian Ministry of Health also officially confirmed the outbreak.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the organization is actively supporting Ethiopia in containing the virus, treating patients, and preventing possible cross-border spread.

“Marburg” virus is a viral hemorrhagic fever from the same family as “Ebola” (Filoviridae). It is transmitted through direct contact with body fluids (blood, saliva, urine) of an infected person or through contaminated surfaces.

The virus most often spreads to humans from wild animals, particularly bats.

The first signs of the virus: fever, headache, chills, muscle pain. Later, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, chest pain may appear, and on the 2nd to 7th day, some patients develop a rash without itching. In severe cases, massive bleeding and multiple organ failure also develop.

Fatal cases usually occur on the 8th–9th day of illness, with an average mortality rate of about 50%.

There is currently no vaccine or antiviral treatment approved for “Marburg”. Only supportive care is available: rehydration, electrolyte correction, and symptomatic treatment.

“Marburg” outbreaks have previously been reported in Angola, DR Congo, Ghana, Kenya, Equatorial Guinea, Rwanda, South Africa, Tanzania and Uganda. A strain similar to those circulating in other East African countries has been identified in Ethiopia.

The virus is capable of returning even after previous outbreaks have been eliminated.

