Russia attacked Ukraine overnight with 177 drones and ballistic missiles

On the night of November 16, Russia attacked Ukraine using an Iskander-M ballistic missile and 177 “Shahed”, “Gerbera”, and other types of drones.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Russian drones were launched from the directions of Kursk, Oryol, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Chauda. 37 hits were recorded in 14 places and debris fell in two.

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper, the Russian Federation damaged energy facilities at night, in particular a solar power plant in the Odesa region. The fires were quickly extinguished by rescuers, there were no casualties. Critical infrastructure is operating on backup power.

The Acting Mayor of Sumy Artem Kobzar also stated that in the Sumy region at about 01:00 three "Shaheds" hit the territory of one of the community elders. As a result of the attack, an industrial building and a private barn caught fire. As a result of the strike, power lines and about 15 households were damaged.

The Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration reported that three districts of the region were under enemy attack. Houses, cars, and outbuildings were damaged. A fire broke out in the Synelnykivsky district, and infrastructure was damaged. The Russian Federation struck with artillery and FPV drones, damaging an educational institution and residentsʼ houses in the Nikopolsky district.

1 5







Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.