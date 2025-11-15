Finland has decided to deport a Russian serviceman with the callsign "Canello", who served in the PMC “Wagner” and illegally entered its territory.

This is reported by the Finnish broadcaster Yle.

According to the publication, Evgeny was detained on June 17 after he illegally crossed the border between Finland and Russia. The man claimed to be fleeing the war.

The Migration Service decided not to hold him accountable for the violation — Evgeny filed a petition for international protection.

Yle notes that the man was a fighter of the PMC “Wagner” and actively published photos and videos of his participation in hostilities and service at the front on social media.

The Border Guard Service of North Karelia confirmed that the deported man did indeed have military experience. The border guards did not disclose other details.

What preceded

"Canello" became famous through a video from the captured Selydove in the Donetsk region, in which he declared that the city "has returned to Raseyoushka".

The man later criticized Russian military leaders and accused them of abusing Russian soldiers. He later fled to Finland.

In Russia, Evgeny had more than one conviction for robbery, and before his escape, he complained of persecution and beatings by unknown people.

