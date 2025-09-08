The “Wagner” who participated in the occupation of Selydove and fled to Finland will not be punished. The reason

Russian serviceman Evgeny (with call sign "Canello"), who previously served in the PMC “Wagner”, illegally fled to Finland, but will not be punished for it. The Russian has applied for asylum.

This is reported by the Finnish public broadcaster Yle.

During the investigation, it turned out that the man had illegally crossed the Finnish border because he was being persecuted in Russia.

In order to get to Finland, the Russian used his phone and the “Alpinequest” app, which is popular among the Russian military. Earlier, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi stated that this app shows the positions of Ukrainian troops.

According to the military man, he planned to get to Paris via Helsinki, Stockholm, and Denmark.

"At first, I didnʼt want to stay in Finland, but I wanted to get to France to see a friend who also fled the war. I donʼt know anyone in Finland, I didnʼt plan to stay here. But now I will still apply for asylum in Finland and stay here," he said during the interrogation.

Since the Russian soldier asked the Finnish side for asylum, his case will not be referred to the prosecutor for consideration, and he will not be punished.

A "Wagnerian" is still in custody.