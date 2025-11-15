Hungary will direct part of the European Peace Fund to support Lebanon, not Ukraine

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said that his country would use its share of the European Peace Fund to support the Lebanese army.

He said this during a meeting with Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Rajai.

We are talking about €1.5 million, which will not go to arm Ukraine, but to support the Lebanese armed forces.

Szijjártó noted that "Hungaryʼs national security interest is peace in the Middle East", and he said that Lebanonʼs stability "is key to this".

The head of Hungarian diplomacy called Lebanon a "close ally" of Hungary.

Earlier, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban reported the suspension of financial assistance to Ukraine due to the corruption scandal with “Energoatom”. He wrote that “it is high time for Brussels to understand where their money is really going”.

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi responded by saying that Orban cannot criticize Ukraine for corruption, as he himself is involved in corruption scandals.

