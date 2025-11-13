The government is preparing to launch the “Winter eSupport” program. The money for it will be taken from other social programs

The government has approved the mechanism for paying assistance under the “Winter eSupport” program. Its key element is a one-time payment of UAH 1000 for every Ukrainian residing in the country.

This was reported by the Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

From November 15 to December 24, every Ukrainian will be able to submit an application for themselves and their children. There are two ways to do this:

In the "Diia" application — after processing the application, the funds will be transferred to the "National Cashback" card. They can be spent on utilities, medicines, Ukrainian-made products, postal services, books, charity, and donations to the Defense Forces.

At a “Ukrposhta” branch, the payment will be deposited into a special account. In this case, the funds can be spent on Ukrainian-made goods at “Ukrposhta” branches, as well as on utility bills and donations.

You can use the money until June 30, 2026.

Economic Truth writes that the money for the program will be allocated due to cuts in other social programs. This is stated in the accompanying documents of the Cabinet of Ministers, which became available to journalists.

It is assumed that 11 million citizens will benefit from the “Winter eSupport”, which means that UAH 11 billion are needed for it. However, the program currently does not have such money.

To find it, the government will reduce expenditures under the “Social Protection of Children and Families” program by UAH 3.042 billion, as well as under the “Support for Low-Income Families” program by UAH 1.483 billion.

