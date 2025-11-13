“Flamingo”, “Bars” and “Liutyi”. The Defense Forces of Ukraine attacked a number of occupiersʼ facilities with Ukrainian drones and missiles

On the night of November 13, Ukrainian troops attacked military and logistical facilities in Russia and in temporarily occupied territories.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports on this.

The military used Ukrainian “Flamingo” missiles, “Bars” and “Liutyi” drones for the strikes.

The Marine Oil Terminal oil storage facility, a helicopter parking lot and drone base at the Kirovske airfield in occupied Crimea, as well as an air defense radar station near Yevpatoria, were under attack.

In addition, Ukrainian weapons targeted an oil depot near temporarily occupied Berdyansk and Russian army command posts in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Some facilities on Russian territory that are involved in providing support to the Russian military were also attacked that night. The General Staff notes that the damage from the attacks on them is being determined.

What is known about Ukrainian missiles and drones?

“Flamingo” is a new Ukrainian long-range cruise missile (up to 3 000 km) developed by “Fire Point”. It is designed to strike strategic targets deep inside enemy territory.

“Fire Point” is a loitering munition that can be used en masse — up to several hundred at a time. It is designed to strike at enemy logistics, warehouses, and equipment.

"Bars" is a drone missile with a not very large warhead (usually about 50-100 kg) and a small turbojet engine, which allows it to quickly cover significant distances and be a difficult target for air defense. The weapon is equipped with artificial intelligence systems, cameras, sensors and navigation modules.

