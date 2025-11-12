Kazakhstan signed a declaration of strategic alliance with Russia

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin signed a declaration on the transition of bilateral relations to a new level — a comprehensive strategic partnership and alliance.

This is reported by Tengri News.

The document consolidates the countriesʼ desire to deepen political, economic, security, and humanitarian cooperation.

Tokayev called the declaration "historic," emphasizing that it "reflects the stability and reliability of ties" between Kazakhstan and Russia.

Tokayev and Putin also held talks in Moscow, where they discussed political cooperation, trade, investment, and humanitarian projects.

Russia has agreements on comprehensive strategic partnership and alliance with Iran and North Korea. The countries signed them on January 17, 2025 and June 19, 2024, respectively.

