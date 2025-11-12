The strongest solar flare of the year caused radio disruptions in Europe and Africa

The strongest in 2025 and the most intense since October 2024, a class X5.1 solar flare occurred on November 11. It caused radio disruptions in Europe and Africa.

This was reported by Space.com, citing data from the NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center.

A flare on sunspot AR4274 at 12:00 Kyiv time disrupted high-frequency radio communications on the sunlit side of the Earth.

Previous flares were recorded on November 9 (X1.7) and 10 (X1.2). These two flares were accompanied by coronal mass ejections (CMEs)—emissions from the sunʼs corona of huge clouds of magnetized plasma that can cause geomagnetic storms and auroras on Earth.

Since yesterday, the CME has been moving toward Earth at a speed of 7 million kilometers per hour. The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts that the CME could cause severe magnetic storms on Earth around noon on November 12.

In June, sunspot region 4114 emitted its most powerful solar flare yet, measuring X1.9, causing shortwave radio blackouts across the Pacific Ocean.

