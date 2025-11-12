Russian army attacked Ukraine with 121 drones

On the night of November 12, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 121 attack UAVs, about 70 of them "Shahed" drones.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As of 09:00, air defenses had neutralized 90 enemy “Shahed”, “Gerbera” UAVs, and drones of other types in the north, east, south, and center of the country.

31 UAV hits were recorded at 19 locations, as well as falling debris at one location.

In particular, the Dnipropetrovsk region was under attack: a 47-year-old man was killed in the Synelnykivsky district.

Fires broke out in Pavlohrad — private businesses and cars burned. The Nikopol region was under artillery fire and FPV. Residential buildings were damaged.

