Russians launched 119 drones over Ukraine. How many were neutralized by air defense

On the night of November 11, the Russian army launched 119 “Shahed”, “Gerbera”, and other attack UAVs over Ukraine. About 80 of them were “Shahed” drones.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The drones attacked from the following directions: Kursk, Millerovo, Oryol, Bryansk, and Hvardiyske, which is in occupied Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian air defense neutralized 53 enemy UAVs in the north, south, and east of the country.

59 strike UAVs were hit in 18 places, and debris fell at one location.

The main target of the Russian Federation was the frontline territories of the Donetsk, Kharkiv, and Dnipropetrovsk regions, as well as the Odesa region — energy facilities and transport infrastructure were damaged there, and people were injured.

