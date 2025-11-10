Law enforcement officers detained a suspect in the embezzlement of refinery assets worth almost UAH 6 billion

Law enforcement officers detained a suspect in the seizure of over UAH 5.8 billion in assets of a fuel and energy complex enterprise.

This was reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

According to the investigation, during 2017-2022, a group of criminals, which included officials of a large oil refining company and representatives of controlled commercial structures, organized a scheme to illegally seize fuel.

The controlled companies received petroleum products without payment, then resold them and embezzled the money.

To give these transactions the appearance of legality, contracts were concluded with deferred payments, including up to two years after the end of martial law.

The person involved in the case was detained on November 7 and has already been placed in preventive custody. He was informed of the suspicion back in 2024, after which he hid abroad and was put on the international wanted list.

