An attempt was made to import over 14 000 stamps with Nazi symbols from Poland to Ukraine

At the border with Poland, customs officers seized 14 487 postage stamps with symbols of the National Socialist (Nazi) totalitarian regime.

This was reported by the State Customs Service.

The stamp collection was found at the “Shehyni-Medyka” checkpoint. They were hidden among used clothing.

To pass customs control, the driver of the vehicle chose the "red corridor" lane and declared 350 kg of used clothing.

The estimated value of the seized items on the shadow market is over UAH 1.5 million.

The import of stamps violates Ukrainian legislation prohibiting the propaganda of symbols of totalitarian regimes.

