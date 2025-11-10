Russia attacked Ukraine with 67 drones and “Kinzhals”

On the night of November 10, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 67 drones and seven missiles.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In particular, two Kh-47M2 “Kinzhal” aeroballistic missiles and five S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles were launched over Ukraine.

And out of the 67 drones, about 40 were "Shahed" drones.

As of 09:30, air defenses had neutralized 52 drones in the east, south, and center of the country.

15 strike UAVs were recorded hitting nine locations. Information about missiles is being clarified. No data on crashes/hits was received.

In particular, drones were used to strike the Dnipropetrovsk region, namely the Synelnykivsky district and Nikopol.

The dome of a church and the roof of a bank building caught fire. In Nikopol, an apartment building caught fire due to an enemy attack.

