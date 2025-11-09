In Kryvyi Rih, unknown people poured paint on portraits of fallen soldiers. The police took up the case

In Kryvyi Rih, portraits of fallen soldiers on the wall of a local gymnasium were smeared with black paint.

This was reported by the Dnipropetrovsk region police.

The incident occurred on November 8. On the wall of the gymnasium hung portraits of former students who died during the Russian-Ukrainian war.

The attackers poured black paint over them and overturned flower pots. In the morning, gymnasium employees cleaned the military memorial plaques before the parents of the fallen soldiers arrived.

The police have opened a criminal case under the article "Hooliganism". Law enforcement officers are looking for those involved.

