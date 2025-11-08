Cars were temporarily not allowed to pass through the Ukrainian border. Reason

At around 1:30 PM, a customs malfunction occurred at the state border of Ukraine. Vehicle checkpoints were out of service for several hours.

This was reported by the State Border Service.

The cause of the failure is said to be a power outage after a Russian attack on energy facilities. At 16:05, the State Customs Service reported that the databases had been restored and automobile checkpoints had begun processing citizens.

During the outage, international passenger train traffic and passenger registration at railway checkpoints were operating as normal.

Pedestrian checkpoints were also operating, except for two checkpoints in Transcarpathia: "Dyakove" on the border with Romania and "Selmentsi" on the border with Slovakia.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.