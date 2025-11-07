Typhoon Kalmaegi reaches Vietnam, nearly 200 dead in the Philippines

Typhoon Kalmaegi killed at least 188 people in the Philippines and reached Vietnam, where five people died.

Reuters writes about this.

Typhoon Kalmaegi hit central Vietnam, destroying homes, uprooting trees, and leaving 1.3 million people without electricity. The province of Gia Lai was hit hardest.

More than 2 800 homes were damaged, and seven people were injured. Authorities have mobilized 268 000 military personnel for search and rescue operations. Rain and landslides are expected.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. reported 188 deaths in his country. Another 135 people were missing and 96 were injured.

In addition, the Philippines is preparing for a new typhoon "Phung Wong". Meteorologists predict that it could strengthen into a super typhoon and reach the northern Philippines on Sunday evening or Monday.

"Kalmaegi" reached the Philippines on Tuesday, November 4. The most deaths were recorded in the central province of Cebu, where the typhoon caused flash floods, overflowing rivers and other bodies of water.

This is the 13th typhoon to form in the South China Sea this year. Vietnam and the Philippines are highly vulnerable to tropical storms and typhoons due to their location along the Pacific typhoon belt.

Author: Anastasia Zaikova

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.