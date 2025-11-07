Former Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi declares the end of her political career

Former Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi has announced that she will end her political career after the end of her current term in January 2027.

She made this statement in a video message on Thursday, November 6, the BBC reports.

“We made history, we made progress,” Pelosi said, summing up her more than forty years of service in Congress.

Her successor as Democratic leader in the House of Representatives was Congressman Hakeem Jeffries from New York.

Pelosi, an 85-year-old Democrat from California, made history as the first female speaker of the US House of Representatives and the Democratic leader in the lower house of Congress from 2003 to 2023.

During her career, she helped pass a number of key laws, including Barack Obamaʼs healthcare reform, as well as massive infrastructure and climate change programs under Joe Biden.

The politician is also known for her tough confrontation with Donald Trump. She twice initiated the impeachment of the former president — in 2019 due to pressure on Ukraine, and in 2021 — after the storming of the Capitol. Both times, the Republican-controlled Senate acquitted Trump.

Trump himself, commenting on Pelosiʼs decision to retire, called her an "evil woman" and said that her resignation was "a great service to the country".

