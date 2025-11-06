Zelensky approved new sanctions against Russians. Who will they affect?

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a number of new sanctions decisions against the Russian Federation. Among them is the synchronization of Ukrainian sanctions with the 19th package of sanctions of the European Union.

The head of state wrote about this in Telegram.

Ukraine is also introducing its own sanctions against Russian companies that operate in the Arctic and finance the Russian Armed Forces. Zelensky noted that this step is already being taken into account by partners when preparing their new sanctions packages.

In addition, he instructed the NSDC to prepare new decisions regarding:

subjects of Russian propaganda;

military production enterprises;

collaborators.

Zelensky stressed that Ukraine will also give a "sanctions response" to Russian restrictions imposed against the Prime Minister and other Ukrainian government officials.

"Of course, Russian sanctions, unlike world sanctions, do not create real problems, but at a time when, together with us, most of the world is trying to do everything possible to end this war, any Russian escalations, including propaganda ones, deserve an appropriate and tangible response," the president emphasized.

On October 23, the European Union finally approved the 19th package of sanctions against Russia. The new package of restrictions targets, among others, Russian banks, cryptocurrency exchanges, and organizations in India and China. The EU is restricting the movement of Russian diplomats to counter attempts at destabilization.

On October 31, Zelensky signed two decrees on the application of personal special economic and other restrictive measures. These decisions were previously approved by the National Security and Defense Council. They concern 14 pro-Russian propagandists, manufacturers, and suppliers of the Russian military-industrial complex.

