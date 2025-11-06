Russia attacked Kamyanske in the Dnipropetrovsk region at night

On the night of Thursday, November 6, Russia massively attacked Kamyanske in the Dnipropetrovsk region with drones.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Vladyslav Haivanenko.

The attack injured 8 people. Several fires broke out in the city, and the roof and ceiling in one of the entrances of a four-story building were partially destroyed.

The impact also damaged infrastructure, a transport company, and cars.

The Russians also attacked the Petropavlivska community of the Sinelnykivsky district with drones. A municipal enterprise building was set on fire there.

In the Nikopol region, the Russian army attacked with FPV drones and artillery. It hit Nikopol itself and the Pokrovsk community. As a result of the strike, a five-story building, a private house, and a power line were damaged.

In total, 13 drones were shot down over the region.

