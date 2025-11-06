Thousands of people gathered for a pro-government rally in Serbia

On Wednesday, November 5, more than 10 000 supporters of Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić took to the streets of Belgrade to support his policies.

Reuters reports this.

In front of the parliament building, Vucicʼs supporters, many of whom had arrived in the capital on buses organized by his party, waved national flags and chanted: "Vucic is a Serb!" and "Serbia!" while patriotic songs blared from loudspeakers.

Reuters witnesses said it was the largest pro-government gathering this year, but the same witnesses said the numbers were dwarfed by the large anti-corruption protests that took place on Saturday, which drew tens of thousands of students and activists.

Protests in Serbia began a year ago after the roof of a train station in the northern city of Novi Sad collapsed, killing 16 people. The event sparked a wave of outrage over alleged corruption and a lack of accountability, with no one held accountable for the incident a year later.

Students, human rights activists, academics and opposition figures demanding early elections accuse Vucic and his allies of corruption, violence against political opponents, media suppression and links to organized crime. Vucic and his allies deny this.

