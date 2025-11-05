The Verkhovna Rada adopted a law on supporting families with children and working parents

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted Law No. 13532, which is aimed at expanding state support for families with children and creating conditions for combining motherhood (fatherhood) with professional activity.

This is stated on the parliamentʼs website.

The law, in particular, provides for a one-time payment of UAH 50 000 upon the birth of a child. Previously, this amount was UAH 41 280, part of which was paid monthly.

The document also provides for a comprehensive system of assistance for parents, including:

assistance to pregnant women who do not have insurance;

monthly support of UAH 7 000 for caring for a baby up to one year old;

the “eNursery” program — for parents who return to work after the birth of a child;

“eNanny” program — support for families with children aged 3 to 6;

saving the "Baby Package" program;

introduction of the “Student Package” — assistance for first-graders;

enhanced support for families raising children with disabilities.

Parliament expects that the law will contribute to increasing the birth rate and the ability to combine parenthood with work.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.