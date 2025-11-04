Russians hit Dnipropetrovsk region with drones and guided aerial bombs. There are dead, including a policeman

On the afternoon of November 4, the Russians massively attacked the Synelnykivsky district of the Dnipropetrovsk region with guided aerial bombs and drones.

This is reported by the State Emergency Service.

In the Pokrovsk community, two men, one of them a policeman, were killed in an airstrike on the center of the village. Four more people were injured, including a policeman.

A store and a car caught fire. Shops, shopping pavilions, a cafe, a hairdresser, cars, and a five-story residential building were damaged.

A house caught fire in the Petropavlivska community after it hit a private residential area. The fire, which covered an area of 70 m², was extinguished by rescuers.

