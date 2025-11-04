Poland plans to create its own anti-drone system

Polandʼs Deputy Defense Minister Cezary Tomczyk said his country plans to start building its own anti-drone system within a few months, without waiting for the implementation of the European initiative on the "drone wall".

He said this in an interview with Bloomberg.

"We agree with the idea of strengthening airspace defense over the entire territory of the European Union and are ready to consider external proposals or solutions. But we give priority to national projects," Tomczyk noted.

According to him, the European "drone wall" could "supplement" the Polish system in the future.

"If there are any external tools, we will use them to the fullest," the Polish Deputy Minister of Defense emphasized.

The ministry will announce investments in technologies to detect, jam and neutralize enemy drones as part of a broader air defense program this month. Tomczyk did not specify how much the investment would cost, but the goal is for Polish companies to receive at least half of the contracts.

The Polish government wants the first elements of the new anti-drone system to be put into operation within three months of the announcement, and plans to fully complete it within two years.

According to Tomczyk, the new counter-drone initiatives will become “another layer” of Poland’s air defense network, complementing the already deployed long- and medium-range systems that are designed to protect against a wide range of aerial threats, including aircraft, drones, and missiles.

At the end of September, the European Union agreed on a three-pronged approach to defending the eastern flank — a ground, drone, and sea “wall” — and identified priorities for immediate action: improved detection, tracking, and interception capabilities for drones.

This came after the first incident in which Polish aircraft shot down drones over its territory. On the night of September 10, Polish airspace was violated by Russian drones during Russiaʼs attack on Ukraine.

