“Energoatom” reported searches at one of its branches

The state enterprise "National Atomic Energy Generating Company "Energoatom" reported on November 4 that investigative actions were being conducted at one of its branches.

The company reported this on social media.

It is currently unknown what the search was for. The company said it is cooperating with law enforcement and providing all necessary documents and explanations.

"Energoatom” is interested in a comprehensive, objective and transparent investigation of the circumstances that gave rise to these procedural actions," the company added.

They also stated that they are systematically implementing "anti-corruption mechanisms, internal control, and compliance procedures aimed at ensuring openness and accountability".

Before that, NABU and SAPO reported that one of the members of an organized group that seized almost one hundred million hryvnias from “Energoatom” was extradited to Ukraine from Germany.

This money was intended for the construction of the Centralized Nuclear Fuel Storage Facility in the Chornobyl zone.

At that time, the accused headed a private construction company. According to the investigation, in collusion with “Energoatom” employees, he supplied radiation control system equipment at three times the price. The group members appropriated the difference.

In November 2023, the NABU detectives put the accused on the wanted list. Only in April 2025 did they manage to detain him with the assistance of German authorities.

