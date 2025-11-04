Dmytro Slynko took the oath of an MP and joined the “Servant of the People” faction

On November 4, Dmytro Slynko took the oath of office as an MP and joined the “Servant of the People” faction.

This became known from the broadcast of the Verkhovna Rada meeting.

Korniyenko also reported the creation of an inter-factional parliamentary association (IFPA) "Pan-European Platform" in the Verkhovna Rada. The co-chairs of the new IFPA were Maria Mezentseva-Fedorenko (”Servant of the People”) and Yaroslav Yurchyshyn (“Voice”).

By this time, the “Servant of the People” faction had 228 MPs.

Slynko became a member of parliament to replace Anna Kolisnyk, who resigned on October 21. On that day, the Verkhovna Rada prematurely terminated her mandate. 262 deputies voted for this decision.

Kolisnyk wrote an application to resign her mandate back in May 2025, and in June, the Verkhovna Rada registered a draft resolution on the termination of her powers.

What is known about Dmytro Slynko?

Before being elected as an MP, Dmytro Slynko worked as a journalist. He was an employee of the TV channel "UA: Pershyi", where he edited cultural programs, collaborated with the magazine "Focus" and the publication "Korespondent".

In 2019, he unsuccessfully ran for the Verkhovna Rada of the 9th convocation from the “Servant of the People” party. Later, he became an assistant to the MP Yevhenia Kravchuk.

