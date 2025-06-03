MP from “Servant of the People” Kolisnyk, who wanted to get out of Ukraine, resigns her mandate

The Verkhovna Rada registered draft resolution No. 13337 on the early termination of the powers of the MP from the "Servant of the People" party Anna Kolisnyk.

This is stated on the parliamentʼs website.

In 2019, Kolisnyk was elected as an MP of the Verkhovna Rada of the 9th convocation from the “Servant of the People” party at number 94 on the list as a non-partisan. She is a member of the Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy.

In 2022, NABU and SAP reported Kolisnyk on suspicion of entering false information into an e-declaration for over 4.4 million hryvnias. According to the investigation, the deputy did not enter information about the rental (ownership) of two apartments in Kyiv, a share in a non-residential premises in Kharkiv, and a car into the e-declaration for 2020.

In March 2023, she was found guilty of false declaration and fined, but was released from punishment due to the expiration of the statute of limitations. The defense filed an appeal against this decision. In June 2023, the Supreme Court of Justice closed the case.

In addition, in 2021, journalists filmed Kolisnyk writing in a telephone conversation during an extraordinary session of parliament that she “needs to get out of this country”. She then explained that she meant vacationing for the May holidays.

