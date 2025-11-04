Zelensky met with NATO delegation in Kyiv — air defense and energy were discussed

On Monday, November 3, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting in Kyiv with representatives of the United States, Great Britain, Germany, France, Italy, Poland, Canada, and the Netherlands at NATO.

This was reported by the press service of the Presidentʼs Office.

He thanked his partners for supporting Ukraine in the war with Russia and noted the contribution of each country.

1 4





Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

The President also called on all countries that have not yet joined the PURL program to join it.

"Thank you all for coming to Kyiv. This is a very important and symbolic signal of support. We appreciate that Ukraine can count on your countries and NATO, especially in times of war," the president said.

At the meeting, the parties discussed strengthening the defense of the Ukrainian energy sector ahead of winter, including the purchase of additional air defense systems, missiles, and strengthening combat aviation.

The US Permanent Representative to NATO Matthew Whitaker noted that new military assistance packages to Ukraine for November and December are being agreed upon.

"I want to make sure that the military gets everything it needs, and that Patriot systems and PAC-3, PAC-2 missiles are delivered as quickly as possible so that Ukraine can protect critical infrastructure in the winter," he emphasized.

Separately, they discussed the issue of increasing sanctions pressure on Russia. Zelensky thanked the US for sanctions against “Rosneft” and “Lukoil”, and the European Union for adopting the 19th sanctions package. He called for continued work in this direction.

The meeting was attended by permanent representatives of NATO member states and ambassadors of states supporting Ukraine, including representatives of the USA, Germany, France, Italy, Poland, Canada, Great Britain, and the Netherlands.

PURL is a new mechanism created by the US and NATO that allows allies to finance the purchase of American weapons and military equipment for Ukraine through joint contributions.

The essence of the mechanism is that Ukraine forms a list of priority needs for weapons and ammunition, this list is agreed upon at the NATO level, after which the purchase takes place at the expense of partners.

The Netherlands, Germany, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Spain and Slovenia have already joined the initiative. Four aid packages containing Patriot and HIMARS missiles have already been funded through PURL, some of which are already in Ukraine.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.