The Ministry of Defense is developing new contracts for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. What they plan to update

Preparations are currently underway to introduce new forms of contracts for the military of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelensky reported this at a meeting with journalists on November 3.

It is known that the contracts will be designed for 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 years so that experienced military personnel can remain in the army and train the new generation.

Zelensky added that there are "good signals regarding the increase in salaries for active military personnel", but "there must be a fundamental argumentation as to where this money comes from".

He noted that the budget for 2026 is UAH 2.8 trillion and "we would like to give the maximum amount of it to the military".

Later, the Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal provided details of the innovations. According to him, the preparation of new types of contracts for the military and the corresponding amendments to the legislation have already begun.

The main innovation is the guaranteed clear terms of service. Contracts will be from 1 to 5 years.

For contracts for 2-5 years, a one-year deferral from mobilization is provided after the contract ends.

After the adoption of the legislative changes, all defenders will be able to sign contracts — both those who are already serving in the military and those who will join in the future.

The new contracts are also expected to include increased monthly payments, signing bonuses, and expanded benefits packages.

"We are responding to a key request from the military, their families, and society. The new contracts are about fairness and predictability. We are working with the government, the Ministry of Finance, and partners, and will announce all additional details in the near future," the Minister of Defense added.

In February 2025, the Ministry of Defense reported the launch of a one-year contract for citizens aged 18-24 who are currently not subject to mobilization. They emphasized that this is not mobilization or obligation, the main emphasis of this contract is voluntariness.

Back then, when signing the contract, you could only choose from a few brigades, and on October 21, the "18-24" contract was expanded to all combat units of the Defense Forces.

