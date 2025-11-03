NBS News: US plans new mission in Mexico against drug cartels

The administration of the US President Donald Trump is planning a new mission in Mexico against drug cartels, which will include neutralizing drug laboratories and cartel leaders.

This was reported by the American media NBS News, citing sources.

Preliminary preparations for a potential mission of US troops in Mexico have already begun, but discussions about the scope of the operation are ongoing, and a final decision has not yet been made, unnamed officials told the publication.

To deal with drug cartels, the US military will use drones to strike drug labs and leaders of criminal groups. At the same time, the Trump administration does not plan to publicize the operation, writes NBS News.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has already allowed the CIA to increase the number of American reconnaissance flights in the country, which began during the Biden administration.

Under Sheinbaum, Mexico sent 10 000 troops to the U.S. border and extradited 55 high-ranking cartel members to America. There was also an increase in fentanyl seizures .

The publicationʼs sources report that the Trump administration wants to coordinate its actions against drug cartels with the Mexican government, but it is also possible that they will not cooperate.

The plan would open a new front in Trumpʼs military campaign against drug cartels in the Western Hemisphere. His administration has previously focused on Venezuela.

The US military has repeatedly attacked boats off the coast of Venezuela that were allegedly transporting drugs. The administration explains such steps as combating the fentanyl epidemic in the US — deaths related to this drug have increased significantly in recent years.

In late October, the WSJ reported that the US was preparing strikes on Venezuelan military facilities linked to drug trafficking. However, Trump denied this information.

Author: Anastasia Zaikova

