Media reported on preparation of secret meeting of “Coalition of Willing”. Ukrainian Foreign Ministry says there is nothing secret about it

The Spanish Foreign Ministry will hold a closed meeting of the "Coalition of Willing" on Tuesday, November 4, a group of 35 countries coordinating assistance to Ukraine.

This is reported by El Mundo, citing sources.

It is noted that the event will be held in strict secrecy: participantsʼ phones will be taken away, and it is forbidden to report about the meeting itself on social networks or the media.

The discussions will last from 9:00 AM to 3:30 PM. There will be two parts.

In the first part, representatives of the countries will talk about how to strengthen financial, military, and defense support for Ukraine, as well as how to coordinate further pressure on Russia.

After that, Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Álvarez will speak — he will share his vision, but will not participate in all the discussions.

The second part of the meeting will be devoted to a common position on security guarantees for Ukraine, including in the legal, political and diplomatic spheres. The aim of this meeting is to develop an approach that will help prevent future aggression from Russia.

At the same time, Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhii Tykhyi denied the "secret" nature of the meeting in Spain.

"This is a regular meeting at the level of political directors, with an appropriate agenda, there is nothing "secret" or extraordinary about it," the Foreign Ministry spokesman noted.

The “Coalition of Willing” is a group of international allies seeking to help end the fighting in Ukraine. Plans may include the deployment of peacekeeping forces by some countries.

This coalition currently includes Ukraine, France, Lithuania, Finland, Cyprus, Romania, Germany, Great Britain, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, Spain, Croatia, Estonia, Greece, Ireland, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Luxembourg, Norway, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, the Czech Republic, Slovenia, Sweden, Turkey, Austria, Australia, Canada, and the EU.

