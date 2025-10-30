A deferral for single parents has appeared in the “Reserve+” application

The Ministry of Defense has expanded the list of deferments from mobilization in the "Reserve+" application. Now single parents can apply for it online.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

This applies to fathers and mothers who are raising a child under the age of 18 on their own if one of the parents has died or lost parental rights.

To get a deferral online, you need to submit a request in the "Reserve+" application.

After the system checks the availability of grounds in state registers and confirms the request, the deferment will be granted automatically, and information about this will appear in the electronic military document.

To obtain this type of deferral, the State Register of Civil Status Acts (SRCSA) must have up-to-date information about the child, as well as about the death or loss of parental rights of the other parent. If this data is missing, you must contact any convenient department of the SRCSA with the relevant documents.

The Ministry of Defense notes that the process usually lasts from several minutes to several hours and does not require collecting certificates and visiting the Trade Center.

Ten types of online deferrals are already available in the “Reserve+” application.

