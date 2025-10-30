A parcel exploded at a “Ukrposhta” facility in Kyiv. There are injuries

An explosion occurred at a “Ukrposhta” facility in the Solomyanskyi district of Kyiv.

This was reported by the National Police and the mayor of the capital Vitaliy Klitschko.

According to preliminary data, the explosion occurred at the sorting center during the inspection of one of the parcels. Five employees of the department were injured and hospitalized.

An investigative and operational team, explosives technicians, and medics are working at the scene.

