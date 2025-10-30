Spanish singer Rosalía will release a song in Ukrainian in her new album

Spanish pop singer Rosalía has recorded a new album “LUX”, which will contain songs in 13 different languages, including Ukrainian.

She talked about this on the Popcast podcast.

In addition, the album will include tracks in the singerʼs native language — Spanish, as well as Catalan, English, Latin, Sicilian, Arabic, German and others.

As Rosalía said, she decided to sing in foreign languages "out of love, curiosity, and a desire to understand others and herself more deeply".

The singer devoted a year to writing lyrics in foreign languages alone. She used Google Translate while writing the tracks, but did not turn to artificial intelligence. The artist says that for her it was "like a puzzle or a labyrinth".

The Spanish singerʼs new album is scheduled for release on November 7. “LUX” will be Rosalíaʼs fourth studio album.

